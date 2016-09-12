Cauvery: SC orders K’taka to release water to TN; Kannadiga hotel attacked in Chennai

The Supreme Court today ordered Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu till September 20. It also quashed a plea by the neighbouring State to stop an earlier SC order which directed releasing Cauvery water to TN.

Ordering Karnataka to release 12,000 cubic feet water per second, the apex court made it clear that its orders should be followed.

Meanwhile, in an apparent fallout of the ongoing Cauvery crisis, suspected pro-Tamil protesters today attacked and damaged a hotel run by a native of Karnataka in Chennai.

According to sources, the restaurant named Krishna, located inside New Woodlands Hotel on Dr Radhakrishnan Road at Mylapore in the city, was attacked by a bunch of Tamil activists this morning.

It is said that the protesters hurled bottles filled with petrol at the restaurant and also thrashed the glass doors. They also threw pamphlets that read, “If Tamils are attacked in Karnataka, Kannada business establishments here will be ransacked. Kannadigas are living here, mind it.”

The incident comes a day after a video purportedly showing a 22-year-old Tamil youth being beaten by a group of men in Bengalur for allegedly posting “derogatory” remarks on social media against Kannada film actors went viral.