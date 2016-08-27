Cauvery: SC to hear TN’s plea on Sept 2

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear Tamil Nadu government’s plea for an urgent judicial direction to Karnataka government to release 50.052 tmcft of Cauvery water from its reservoirs to feed the agricultural lands of Tamil Nadu in the “interest of justice”.

A bench headed by Chief Justice TS Thakur posted the matter for September 2 after Tamil Nadu government mentioned it and sought an urgent hearing.

In the petition, Tamil Nadu has charged Karnataka with diverting water meant for farmers during distress years for undeclared projects, in violation of the final orders of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in 2007.

It has sought directions to Karnataka to release 50.052 TMC feet of Cauvery water to irrigate the farmland of Tamil Nadu in the ‘interest of justice’.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that the state will not be able to share Cauvery River’s water with Tamil Nadu as the rainfall deficit has left the state in acute water crisis.

Addressing a delegation of Tamil Nadu farmers, Siddaramaiah said, “We have only 50 TMC of water, that is 50 percent deficiency, we need water for drinking purposes. Nearly 40 TMC of water will be needed we will be left with just 20 TMC, with that we will have to irrigate and give Tamil Nadu, please understand our position.”