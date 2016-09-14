Cauvery row: TN parties, organisations plan protests, bandh & more

Various political parties andfarmers associations have called for several forms of agitations like, fast, rail and road roko and bandhon September 16 demanding release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu as per the final award of the tribunal and provide adequate protection to Tamils in Karnataka who were subjected to attacks.

Vijayakanth-led DMDK, the BJP and the Naam Thamizhar Katchi as well as trade bodies on Tuesday announced that they would launch protest demonstrations against attacks on Tamils in Karnataka over the Cauvery issue.

The state unit of CPI announced a rail roko urging the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board to avert clashes between the two states every year.

However, the CPM politburo wanted the dispute to be resolved through negotiations and mutual agreement. In Neyveli, about 300 activists of Thamizhar Vazhvurimai Katchi were arrested for protests against giving electricity to Karnataka from the NLC.

A group of traders’ organisation including Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangam Perammaippu (TNVSP) announced a state-wide bandh on September 16 demanding Centre’s instruction to Karnataka to ensure that attacks on Tamil Nadu vehicles are stopped. TNVSP president A M Vikramraja said traders will down the shutters on September 16.

VCK founder and former Lok Sabha member Thol Thirumavalan condemned the indiffernt and adamant attitude of Karnataka on the cauvery issue and expressed regret over Prime Minister Narendra Modi not intervening to restore order in Karnataka, where tamils were subjected to attacks and their buses and lorries were torched. He said the VCK would stage rail roko stir on September 16.