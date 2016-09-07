Cauvery: Opposition ups pressure on TN govt

Opposition leaders in Tamil Nadu have slammed Karnataka for not releasing water to the state as per SC order and demanded TN government to take steps to get the due share of Cauvery water.

DMK President M Karunanidhi on Tuesday asked the Tamil Nadu government to spell out its next course of action after the apex court ordered Karnataka to release 15,000 cusecs of water from the Cauvery river.

In a statement, the former Chief Minister wondered whether the Tamil Nadu government would convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue and also take an all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“According to the Supreme Court order, only 13 tmc feet of water will be available for Tamil Nadu. But 200 tmc feet of water is required to cover the entire cultivation of 25 lakh acres,” he said in a statement.

Soon after the court order, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced convening an all-party meeting today while the Tamil Nadu government has “not clarified” what it proposed to do next, he said.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the Karnataka government for allegedly not releasing the water despite the Supreme Court order, and said Siddaramaiah is indulging in “delaying tactics”.

Tamil Maanila Congress president G K Vasan and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol Thirumavalavan too have issued similar statements.