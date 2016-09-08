Catherine Tresa to dance with Chiranjeevi

Catherine Tresa, popular in Kollywood thanks to Madras and Kanithan, is more popular in the neighbouring Tollywood. The latest update about her is that- she would shake a leg with Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi in his 150th film.

“Catherine was signed on for the song nearly three months ago. The makers only had her in mind and when she was approached, she immediately grabbed the opportunity,” sources said.

They added: “It’s a peppy number, and it will see Catherine match steps with Chiranjeevi.” It is learnt that the song will be shot soon and dates are yet to be finalised.

In Kollywood, Catherine is at present busy with Selvaraghavan’s Nenjam Marapadhillai and other projects. Catherine was born to Malayali Roman Syrian Catholic parents Frank Mario Alexander and Tresa Alexander in Dubai.

She did her Class 12 in Dubai and moved to Bengaluru for higher education. She studied for two years in St Joseph’s College, Bengaluru.

While studying, she pursued extra-curricular activities. She learnt to play piano, and got trained in singing, dancing, ice skating and debating.