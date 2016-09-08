BRICS Wellness Workshop to be held in Bengaluru on 10-11 Sept, 2016

The Ministry of AYUSH, in collaboration with Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), is organizing a two days BRICS Wellness Workshop at Bengaluru during 10-11 September 2016. Simultaneously, the Ministry of AYUSH is also organizing a four day AROGYA Fair, a comprehensive Health and Wellness Fair showcasing strengths of Traditional Systems/Wellness sector in India as well as other BRICS partner countries during 10-13 September 2016. Secretary level Officers and Traditional Medicine/wellness experts from the BRICS countries will participate in the BRICS Wellness Workshop.

Briefing media persons in New Delhi today on the significance of the BRICS Wellness Workshop, Secretary, M/o AYUSH, Shri Ajit M. Sharan said that traditional medicine has assumed an important role in contemporary community health care due to its health promotive, disease preventive, curative, rehabilitative and rejuvenation properties. The Workshop has been organized to promote partnerships with BRICS nations, have knowledge sharing and push forward AYUSH initiatives in these countries which will further help in globalization of AYUSH, he explained. Highlighting the growing importance of AYUSH in BRICS countries, Mr Ajit Sharan said that many of these countries have already taken steps in this direction, eg, China has set up college of Yoga while Ayurveda is gaining popularity in Russia.

The Workshop, being held in Bangaluru, is designed to have sessions related to Traditional Systems of Medicine, Trade and Economy, Wellness and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Wellness indicators for BRICS, Wellness and Tourism among others. It will also include a session on WHO strategy for Traditional Medicine. The Arogya fair to be organized simultaneously at Palace Grounds, Bengaluru will provide a good exposure for manufacturers/importers of Traditional Medicines/Raw Materials of the BRICS Countries to have first hand experience of Indian Traditional Medicinal products/manufacturing facilities. At the same time they will have the opportunity to showcase their products and services.

Prior to the two day workshop, site visits to traditional medicine institute/facilities for the delegates from the BRICS countries will be organized to provide on site exposure to the delegates. Yoga workshops and Ayurveda consultations with experts will also be organised for interested delegates from 9-12 September 2016.