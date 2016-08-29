Birthday boy Vishal denies charges against him

Actor Vishal, who is celebrating his birthday today, dismissed a charge by a member that irregularities worth Rs three crore have taken place in the association.

Speaking to reporters, he demanded the member Varahi to produce evidence for his claims. Meanwhile today, Vishal will attend a bunch of events organised by his fan clubs.

Vishal made an entrance into the film industry as an assistant director for Arjun. He then became an actor and played his first lead role in the romantic thriller Chellamae (2004), before going on to star in the commercially successful films, Sandakozhi (2005) and Thimiru (2006).

Following a series of unsuccessful films at the box office, Vishal chose to create his own production studio and has since produced and worked on profitable ventures such as Pandiya Naadu (2013) and Naan Sigappu Manithan (2014).

Vishal was elected as the General Secretary of the Nadigar Sangam in October 2015 after initiating a movement against the previous committee.

Vishal Krishna was born to G. K. Reddy and Janaki Devi on 29 August 1977.He was born in Andhra Pradesh. His father was a film producer for Telugu and Tamil films and his family settled in Chennai. His elder brother, Vikram Krishna has produced several of Vishal’s films and had previously appeared as an actor in films under the screen name of Ajay.