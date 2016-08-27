Bhanupriya to play Aari’s mother

Bhanupriya seems to be making a strong comeback in Kollywood. Close on the heels of signing Jyothika’s upcoming movie to be directed by Bramma of Kutram Kadithal fame, she has signed on the dotted line for another flick.

According to sources, she will be seen in a movie titled Nagesh Tiraiarngam. The movie directed by Mohamad Issack, has Aari of Nedunchaalai fame as the lead actor.

Says a source close to the movie’s unit, “Bhanupriya will be playing Aari’s mother in the movie. The actress has already agreed to do the film, and is happy with her character.”

Meanwhile, Bhanupriya will be seen playing a key role in the upcoming film of Jyothika.

Says director Bramma of Kutram Kadithal fame, who is set to wield megaphone for this yet untitled movie, “We have roped in Bhanupriya for a very important role.”

He adds: “Along with her, Urvashi and Saranya Ponvannan have also been signed on. The film will go on the floors very soon, and I am sure that the subject will be received well by all age-groups.”

Bhanupriya was a mainstream Indian actress who has predominately appeared in Telugu and Tamil films. She has also acted in Malayalam, Kannada and Bollywood films.