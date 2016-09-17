Bhagyaraj in Mysskin-Vishal’s next

Actor-director K Bhagyaraj, has been signed on for a crucial role in Mysskin’s next film with Vishal.

“I am doing a pivotal role in Thupparivaalan, and it will be something new for me. I am happy to be associated with this film,” Bhagyaraj said.

Sources say that the shoot of Thupparivalan will commence by third week of September and Arrol Corelli of Pisaasu fame has been roped in to compose music.

Rakul Preet Singh is tipped to the heronie of the movie. It is learnt that Bhagyaraj’s character will be a big surprise and it will be an image changeover for the actor like how Myskkin portrayed director Pandiarajan in Anjathey.

Mysskin has been regularly casting veterans in surprising roles like Pandiarajan’s villainous turn in Anjaathey and Y Gee Mahendran as the main protagonist in Yutham Sei. Though a little bird suggests that Bhagyaraj could play the antagonist but of course, we have to wait for official word.

Bhagyaraj, who is popular for his movies like Mundhanai Mudichu and Idhu Namma Aaalu, was last seen in his son Shanthnu’s film, Vaaimai.