Ayanavaram heist: Special teams go to Bengaluru, Rajasthan

Two special teams of Chennai police have reportedy left for Bengaluru and Rajasthan, following information that those involved in Sunday’s jewellery shop heist at Ayanavaram might be hiding in one of these two places.

“Deepak, who was working in the gold showroom and missing since the burglary, is our main suspect. Few more persons should have helped him. The thieves damaged the CCTV camera in the shop and took away the equipment. Hence, we are unable to identify the burglars,” police officials were quoted as saying.

More than nine kilograms of gold jewellery and Rs two lakh cash was stolen from the showroom in Ayanavaram in the city in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police said they are hunting for the employee Deepak who is absconding since Saturday night. “We suspect the hand of Deepak in the crime. It is not easy to escapee from the city with so much gold. We are summoning his friends to question,” said an investigating officer.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning, when Goparam, the owner, opened the jewellery shop.

At 7 pm on Saturday, after Goparam closed the shop, Deepak is suspected to have gained entry. Police said he knew where the key was usually kept, and that he had broken the CCTV cameras in the shop.

He has been working in the shop for past three years. Police suspect the involvement of Deepak in the heist and has formed special teams to nab him.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Deepak’s girlfriend was missing since last week. Police believe that that the theft was a well planned operation.