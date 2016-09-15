Atharva makes waves with Gemini Ganesanum Surulirajanum

Young actor Atharva Murali is ready with ‘Gemini Ganesanum Surulirajanum’, whose first look is out. Tipped to be a comedy film, the flick is directed by Odam Ilavarasu.

The first look promises that the film will have a few laughs. What will catch your attention are the weird costumes of Atharva and the supporting actors Soori and Mottai Rajendran.

Regina Cassandra will be playing the lady lead in this flick funded by Amma Creations. It has to be noted that Atharvaa also will be seen in Ajay Gnanamuthu’s second film.

Speaking about the need for four heroines in GGS, Ilavarasu says, “GGS is a rom-com which talks about what happens and how impactful it is, when women fall in love for the first time.”

He added: “I have approached it with lot of sensitivity, along with a humourous touch!” The first schedule was completed with a Madurai backdrop and the actors were then busy shooting in Ooty.

Recently, Atharva had also floated his own production company that would be bankrolling Semma Bodha Aagadha which will be directed by Badri Venkatesh under whom Atharvaa made his Tamil debut in the form of Bana Kathadi.