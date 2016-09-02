Arvind Swamy in Sathuranga Vettai sequel

Director H Vinoth, who made an impressive debut with Natraj starrer Sathuranga Vettai, is ready for his next. He will do a sequel to the 2014 super hit movie.

According to sources, Arvind Swami, who is busy shooting for Jayam Ravi’s Bogan, has given his nod to playing the lead in the sequel of Sathuranga Vettai.

“Arvind has been approached to play the lead in the film, and he has expressed his interest, too. But we are yet to discuss the dates with him, and sign on an official agreement,” sources said.

Sathuranga Vettai is a 2014 Tamil black comedy-heist film written and directed by debutant H Vinoth, starring Natarajan Subramaniam and Ishaara Nair.

Produced by Manobala, it features music by Sean Roldan and cinematography by K. G. Venkatesh. The film, touted to be an “indianized con movie”, was released by Thiruppathi Brothers Film Media on 18 July 2014 and received positive reviews from critics.

Vinoth stated, “My film is about the pace at which we all want to make money in our lives. It’s about the anger of common man who thinks money is the solution to all his problems. When there’s imbalance in nature, we experience tsunami and earthquake. Likewise, my story is about the imbalance in the social morals of a common man”.