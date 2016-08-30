Arun Vijay surrenders, gets bail

Actor Arun Vijay today surrendered before the police in drunken driving case. He was produced before court and was granted bail.

Meanwhile in a statement, the actor has said he is innocent and prove it soon before the law.

Late last week, the Pondy Bazaar traffic investigation wing booked two cases against Arun Vijay for drunken driving and ramming his car into a police van.

According to sources, the actor, was returning to home after attending a party (reportedly organised to celebrate the wedding of Radhika Sarathkumar’s daughter Rayane) at a star hotel at Nungambakkam.

It is said that Arun Vijay, who was rashly driving his BMW car, lost control of it near Nungambakkam railway station and hit into a police van that was parked outside.

While the Nungambakkam police started questioning him, cases have been filed by the Pondy Bazaar traffic investigation wing, it is said. His father Vijayakumar and others reached the station after receiving information, sources said.