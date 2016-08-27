Arun Vijay detained for drunken driving, hitting car into police van

The Pondy Bazaar traffic investigation wing has booked two cases against actor Arun Vijay for drunken driving and ramming his car into a police van.

According to sources, the actor, was returning to home after attending a party (reportedly organised to celebrate the wedding of Radhika Sarathkumar’s daughter Rayane) at a star hotel at Nungambakkam.

It is said that Arun Vijay, who was rashly driving his BMW car, lost control of it near Nungambakkam railway station and hit into a police van that was parked outside.

While the Nungambakkam police started questioning him, cases have been filed by the Pondy Bazaar traffic investigation wing, it is said. His father Vijayakumar and others reached the station after receiving information, sources said.

Arun Vijay is an actor, playback singer and stunt coordinator. He is the only son of veteran film actor Vijayakumar and has been active in the Tamil film industry since 1995.

An adventurous person by nature, he has his license to skydive from the United States Parachute Association. In 2006, Arun Vijay married Aarthi, daughter of film producer Dr N S Mohan and a post-graduate in Psychology, with whom he has a daughter, Purvi and a son, Arnav Vijay.