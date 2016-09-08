Another reshuffle of IAS officers, Chennai collector changed

A day after reshuffling many IAS officers, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday transfered collectors in three districts, including Chennai.

T.P. Rajesh, Director of Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities, has been posted as Cuddalore Collector.

He will be replacing A. Gnanasekaran, who has been posted as Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

Prashant M. Wadnere, Deputy Secretary, Finance Department, has been posted as Tiruvannamalai Collector. B. Maheswari, formerly Joint Secretary, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, has been posted as Chennai Collector.

L. Subramanian, Commissioner of Labour, has been posted as Villupuram Collector.

V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy, sub-collector, Lalgudi has been posted as Joint Managing director, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Mantri Govinda Rao, sub-collector, Kumbakonam, is posted as Deputy Commissioner (Education), Greater Chennai Corporation. S. Gopala Sundara Raj, sub-collector, Thoothukudi, is posted as Regional Deputy Commissioner (South), Greater Chennai Corporation.

Also on Wednesday, Chennai city police commissioner T K Rajendran was made the DGP (intelligence) with additional and full charge of DGP (law and order).

Soon, after that, S George was named as the Chennai city police commissioner. Only in October 2015, Rajendran took over as Chennai CoP from George, it may be recalled.

Rajendran replaces Ashok Kumar, who opted for voluntary retirement and was relieved of his responsibilities late on Tuesday night.

Rajendran, a 1984 batch IPS officer, was posted as Commissioner of Police in October 2015. Six months later, the Election Commission.