Another boy dies of fever in Chennai

Fifteen-year-old Sreenivasan from Pothatturpettai in Tiruvallur district died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on Saturday night.

He is the sixth person from the district to die in the last two weeks, it is to be noted.

Meanwhile, with Tiruvallur district reporting a series of high fever cases, the state government has initiated stern action against sale of medicine in pharmacies without prescription.

Though the situation is under control, more cases of fever are surfacing in Tiruvallur, Ponneri and Tiruttani. In the past three weeks, eight quacks were arrested in Tiruvallur, Ponneri, Tiruvottiyur and Talipet taluk.

Now, officials have identified eight more in the same area although all of them are absconding.

Tamil Nadu has the maximum number of Elisa testing centres and the presence of best infrastructure facilities have kept the dengue fever under control, Health Minister C. Vijayabasker told the Assembly recently.

Responding to DMK member P.K. Sekar Babu’s demand for increasing Elisa testing centres from 31 to 75, the Minister said the numbers had already been increased to 75.