Amma Parks, Amma Gyms to keep village people mentally, physically fit

Continuing with its popular ‘Amma’ brand schemes, the State government has announced it would set up ‘Amma parks’ and ‘Amma gymnasiums’ across the State.

As many as 1,000 villages in the State will be getting two new Amma brand schemes in the coming days – 500 Amma parks with all facilities in rural areas and 500 Amma gymnasiums / gyms to help rural youth maintain their physical fitness.

While the parks would be set up at a cost of Rs 100 crore, the gyms would come up at a cost of Rs 50 crore, chief minister J Jayalalithaa announced in the Assembly in a ‘110 statement’.

“For the benefit of children, women and senior citizens living in village panchayats, the government will set up Amma parks with play and gym equipment, footpath, cement benches, drinking water facilities, lush green ground and toilets,” said Jayalalithaa.

“Each gym will be established at a cost of Rs 10 lakh,” Jayalalithaa said while making a statement under Rule 110 in the State Assembly. An equal number of parks would be set up this year at a cost of Rs 100 crore in all Gram panchayats in the state.

The government would also set up 1,000 anganwadi centres at a total cost of Rs. 70 crore to benefit children, young and pregnant women in rural areas. The green cover along the rural roads is set to get a fillip as 20 lakh saplings are to be planted over 10,000 km at a cost of Rs. 195 crore.