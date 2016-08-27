Amid dengue fear, girl dies in Chennai; minister says don’t panic

A 10-year-old girl from Keerapakkam near Ponneri, who was admitted to the government children’s hospital at Egmore in Chennai following ‘mysterious fever’, has died.

While her relatives alleged that she was suffering from dengue, doctors denied it and said her death was due to jaundice, and not because of dengue.

The girl’s death also led to a crackdown on quacks who, officials say, have compounded the problem in the district.

On Friday morning, Vaishnavi M of Keerapakkam in Ponneri died at the Institute of Child Health, Egmore, after she developed internal bleeding. She had been admitted last week with high fever, abdominal pain and vomiting.

This death comes a week after the death of four young children from two villages – Adi Andhrawada and Kaverirajapuram – at the ICH, which health officials have attributed to mixed infections, including dengue and leptospirosis.

As of Friday , a total of 135 persons from the district have been admitted to various hospitals for fever, including 17 at the Ponneri government hospital.

On Friday , health minister C Vijaya Baskar visited patients in the government general hospital in Thiruvallur and inspected sites in Ponneri, Gummidipoondi and Tiruttani.

He said that the 17 persons who were admitted to the hospital with fever were not affected by dengue. “It is ordinary fever and they will be alright soon,” he said, adding: “There is no need for panic among public.”