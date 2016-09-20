Ajman Free Zone, UAE Comes to India, offers Business Opportunities in Middle East to Boost Trade & Economic Cooperation between India & UAE

Senior delegations from Ajman Free Zone, UAE is visiting across various cities of India – Chennai, New Delhi and Mumbai, with an aim to promote the benefits of investing in Ajman and encourage Indian Companies to open new offices in Ajman Free Zone, which will further help in boosting their businesses and strengthen trade relations between both nations.

Ajman Free Zone Strategic Location Other Emirates Distance Sharjah 2 Km Dubai 12 Km Umm al-Quwain 21 Km Ras al-Khaimah 70 Km Fujairah 120 Km Abu Dhabi 180 Km

Ajman Free Zone offers 100 percent foreign ownership, repatriation of capital and profits, no corporate tax, no personal income tax and no import duties on goods to be’re exported besides, the Free Zone offers benefits like lowest lease prices and tariff, extremely low handling charges, easy access to workforce, single window clearances and cheap energy to businesses interested in setting up an offshore company.

His Excellency, Mahmood Al Hashemi, General Manager of Ajman Free Zone said, “With a large Indian diaspora residing in UAE and around the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), India and its business community is of strategic importance to us”.