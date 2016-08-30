Aishwarya R Dhanush appointed UN Ambassador

Aishwarya R Dhanush, elder daughter of Superstatr Rajinikanth and wife of actor Dhanush, has been appointed as the United Nations Women’s Goodwill Ambassador of India.

The ‘3’ director began her career in the film industry working as an erstwhile assistant to director and Dhanush’s brother Selvaraghavan.

She has been appointed as the UN Women’s Goodwill Ambassador for India. She was assigned this honour in a special ceremony. Her duties are to advocate for gender equality and women empowerment in India.

The event was also attended by her husband, Kollywood actor Dhanush and her mother Latha Rajinikanth. Aishwarya is known as a director and a classical dancer.

Aishwarya has directed two Tamil films, 3, Vai Raja Vai and she is also currently busy with the documentary, Cinema Veeran, depicting the glory of stuntmen in Tamil cinema.

Other than film making, Aishwarya has silently done a lot of philanthropic activities for the underprivileged people, which is one of the main reasons for the United Nations honor.