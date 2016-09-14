AIADMK, DMK gear up for local body elections

AIADMK general secretary and Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has called for applications from party aspirants who wish to contest the forthcoming local body elections.

Application forms will be issued from district level offices for other local bodies and for Chennai Corporation, and can be collected from the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai from September 16.

She designated office-bearers of the party to oversee the process in every party district. In Theni, Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam and district secretary Thanga Tamilselvan have been authorised by her.

In each of the 50 party districts, she has chosen two of the leaders to be in-charge of the process.

In Chennai, former Ministers Thalavai N Sundaram and B Valarmathi, MLA VP Kalairajan, and South Chennai district secretary VN Ravi would receive the applications.

Meanwhile, the DMK has called for a meeting of its district secretaries on September 18 to discuss the preparations for the local body polls.