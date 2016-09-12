Over 2000 Ganesha idols immerse in Chennai amid tight security

Chennai on Sunday bid adieu to tens of hundreds of Ganesha idols erected in various parts of the city for Vinayaka Chathurthi, as they were immersed in the sea amid tight security.

Even as devotees and beach goers lined up along the footpath of the arterial road, heavy police personnel posted throughout the stretch had a tough task regulating the traffic.

A senior police official said a total of 2,145 idols were brought for immersion out of a total of 2,696 idols that were kept in various parts of the city including Manali, Chintradripet, Villivakkam and KK Nagar.

Police blocked roads in areas like Bells Road in Chepauk and Quaid-e-Millath Road, Santhome High Road and Kamarajar Salai to make way for processions.

Entry to Santhome for MTC buses and other vehicles was closed after 3 pm as they were asked to take a detour via R K Salai but the congestion spiralled and many commuters were caught in traffic for nearly three hours.

Scores of devotees flocked the beaches with the statues of Vighnaharta for visarjan. Adequate security arrangements were made by the deployment of state police, coastal security group and Indian Coast Guard officials.